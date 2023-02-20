Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) PT Lowered to $12.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of DNB stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.20. 8,935,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,433. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 602,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

