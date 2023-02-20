Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.9% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at $39,454,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,454,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,136,749 shares of company stock valued at $764,831,345 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

WMT traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,256,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,888. The company has a market capitalization of $394.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

