Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

NIKE Stock Up 0.4 %

NIKE stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.84. 5,161,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,200,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $193.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $143.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.