eCash (XEC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.20 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, eCash has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $726.18 million and approximately $26.20 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,861.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00583963 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00175958 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00051422 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000817 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,313,192,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,313,229,673,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
