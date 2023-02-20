Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at Citigroup

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $164.00 to $166.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,127. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

