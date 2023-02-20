ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ECP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on March 8th

ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX:ECP – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from ECP Emerging Growth’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35.

ECP Emerging Growth Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It invests in Australian small and mid-cap growth companies. The company was formerly known as Barrack St Investments Limited and changed its name to ECP Emerging Growth Limited in November 2019. ECP Emerging Growth Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

