ELCO Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 21,600 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,836,000 after buying an additional 1,242,559 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,322,000 after acquiring an additional 718,969 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after acquiring an additional 238,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,520,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,302,000 after acquiring an additional 355,313 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.90. 3,952,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,172,727. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.84.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.