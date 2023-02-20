ELCO Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 21,600 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,836,000 after buying an additional 1,242,559 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,322,000 after acquiring an additional 718,969 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after acquiring an additional 238,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,520,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,302,000 after acquiring an additional 355,313 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.90. 3,952,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,172,727. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.84.

