ELCO Management Co. LLC Buys 290 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

MMP traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $1.048 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

