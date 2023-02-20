ELCO Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after purchasing an additional 41,640 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,058,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 44,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.64. The company had a trading volume of 163,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.25. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

