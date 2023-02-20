ELCO Management Co. LLC Makes New $460,000 Investment in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB)

ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 35,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USCB. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the second quarter worth about $6,786,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $5,782,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 107.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 110,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $898,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of USCB Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

USCB Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ USCB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.43. 11,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,645. The firm has a market cap of $248.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Analysts predict that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

