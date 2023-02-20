ELCO Management Co. LLC Purchases 1,250 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for about 2.1% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 365.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

