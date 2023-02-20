ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 10,171 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,171 shares during the quarter. First Interstate BancSystem accounts for about 1.1% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 23.2% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 220,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 41,468 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,244,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 97,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 448,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,042. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $46.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $103,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,356.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at $307,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

