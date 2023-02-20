ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 2,325 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after acquiring an additional 421,342 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 533,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after acquiring an additional 80,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 424,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FELE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.40. The stock had a trading volume of 131,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,418. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average is $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

