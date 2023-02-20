ELCO Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITRI traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,321. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $60.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $489,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $489,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

