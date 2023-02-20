ELCO Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAGP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1,011.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 66.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAGP shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Plains GP Price Performance

NYSE PAGP traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $13.40. 3,196,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,994. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 124.42%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

