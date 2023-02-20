Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ELMD. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Electromed from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electromed from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.
Electromed Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of ELMD traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.37. 58,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.44 million, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.48. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.84.
About Electromed
Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.
