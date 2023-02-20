Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ELMD. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Electromed from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electromed from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of ELMD traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.37. 58,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.44 million, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.48. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electromed by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Electromed by 7.4% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Electromed by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Electromed by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Electromed by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

