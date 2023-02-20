Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $52.90 million and approximately $40,927.62 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004030 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001086 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013677 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,939,867,349 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

