Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. Energi has a market capitalization of $12.94 million and approximately $180,534.74 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000857 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00084234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00058552 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00029617 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001146 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,784,487 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

