EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Morgan Stanley

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $402.33.
EPAM Systems Stock Down 2.3 %
EPAM stock traded down $7.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $338.21. 770,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,027. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $462.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.69.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
