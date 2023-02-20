EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.15-$11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.38 EPS.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $7.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $338.21. 770,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,027. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.69. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $462.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $399.00 to $391.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $402.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

About EPAM Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after buying an additional 50,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in EPAM Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,757,000 after buying an additional 38,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.