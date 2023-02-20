EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.15-$11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.38 EPS.
EPAM Systems Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $7.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $338.21. 770,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,027. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.69. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $462.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $399.00 to $391.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $402.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.