Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $212.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.67.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.
Institutional Trading of Equifax
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equifax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Equifax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equifax Price Performance
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.
Equifax Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
