Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $755.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $740.00 to $755.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EQIX. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $886.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $782.47.

Equinix Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $716.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $776.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $700.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $652.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 27.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $3.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.46%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Equinix by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,797,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

