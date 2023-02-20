Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 31,934 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,716 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $445,043,000. New York Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $395,859,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,914,000 after buying an additional 902,500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $374.22. 3,285,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,509. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

