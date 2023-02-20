Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $15.45 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $15,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $107.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,304,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,827. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

