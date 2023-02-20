Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,812 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $32,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 320,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 48,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.56. 381,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,542. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.90 and its 200-day moving average is $208.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

