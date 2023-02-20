Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 928,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $114,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 124.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTV traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $143.40. 1,391,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,212. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.54.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

