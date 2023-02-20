Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 21,240 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,240 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $31,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $121.84. 426,742 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.70 and a 200 day moving average of $116.29.

