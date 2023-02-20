Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,866 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.58% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $20,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 621,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,477 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 58,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 611,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after buying an additional 119,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.76. 460,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,803. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

