Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 14,048 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,048 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 268,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 21,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $193.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,892,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,755,127. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.56 and its 200 day moving average is $182.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

