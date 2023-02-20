Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 35,979 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 862,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,979 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $49,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IVW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,530. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.86. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

