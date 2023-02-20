Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 3,760 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $15,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,324. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.27. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $65.24.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.