Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at Citigroup

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ES. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

ES stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

