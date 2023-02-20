Evmos (EVMOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $113.66 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, Evmos has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a total market cap of $113.66 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

