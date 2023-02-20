Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,758,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,884,598. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.47. The company has a market capitalization of $458.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

