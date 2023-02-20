Filecoin (FIL) Hits Market Cap of $3.19 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Filecoin has a market cap of $3.19 billion and $981.05 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 70.9% higher against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.19 or 0.00032950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 389,513,726 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

