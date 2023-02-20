Financial Contrast: Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) versus Its Peers

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) is one of 980 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lifecore Biomedical to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Lifecore Biomedical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lifecore Biomedical has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifecore Biomedical’s rivals have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lifecore Biomedical $185.79 million -$97.43 million -1.77 Lifecore Biomedical Competitors $1.86 billion $244.16 million -5.54

This table compares Lifecore Biomedical and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lifecore Biomedical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lifecore Biomedical. Lifecore Biomedical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lifecore Biomedical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifecore Biomedical 0 0 0 0 N/A Lifecore Biomedical Competitors 3880 14508 40627 685 2.64

Lifecore Biomedical presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.50%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 111.67%. Given Lifecore Biomedical’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lifecore Biomedical has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Lifecore Biomedical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifecore Biomedical -36.49% -16.79% -6.38% Lifecore Biomedical Competitors -3,334.63% -188.81% -36.34%

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. The Other segment consists of corporate general and administrative expenses, non-Curation Foods and non-Lifecore interest income, and income tax expenses. The company was founded by Ray Stewart on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Maria, CA.

