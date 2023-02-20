First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Stake Trimmed by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP reduced its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,114,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. First American Financial makes up 4.3% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $51,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in First American Financial by 106.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 100.0% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $60.02. 1,192,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,985. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.24.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 85.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

