First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Joseph lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.19.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

TSE:FM opened at C$26.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.96. The company has a market cap of C$18.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.65. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.53%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

