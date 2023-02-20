First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Holdings Decreased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 6.7% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 447,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,148. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.37. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

