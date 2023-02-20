Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Five Below to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.47. 681,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,561. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $212.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. Analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,150.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Five Below by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Five Below by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Five Below by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Five Below by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Five Below by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Stories

