Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Numis Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($12.64) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get Frasers Group alerts:

Frasers Group Price Performance

Shares of FRAS stock traded up GBX 24.50 ($0.30) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 794 ($9.56). 451,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.62. The firm has a market cap of £3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,260.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 755.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 767.47. Frasers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 523.50 ($6.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,001.69 ($12.06).

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.