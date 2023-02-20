G2 Capital Management LLC OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 3.7% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,419,000 after purchasing an additional 811,702 shares during the period. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 568.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,694. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05.

