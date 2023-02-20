G2 Capital Management LLC OH Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $347.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,294,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,776,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $402.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.82 and its 200-day moving average is $281.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.
