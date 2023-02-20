G2 Capital Management LLC OH Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 256.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.54.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.31. The stock had a trading volume of 213,738,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,431,297. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $659.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

