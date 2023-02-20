Gainplan LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gainplan LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $35.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

