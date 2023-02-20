Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 481.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Galera Therapeutics Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of GRTX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.72. 1,821,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,103. Galera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galera Therapeutics

About Galera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.