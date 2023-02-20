Gateway Advisory LLC Invests $202,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial cut their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $6.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.88. 46,588,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,419,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.01, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.11.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.