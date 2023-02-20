Gateway Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,601.71.

AutoZone stock traded up $34.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,605.62. 131,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,797. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,427.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,353.44. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $25.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

