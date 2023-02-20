Gateway Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,948,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,296,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,094,000 after acquiring an additional 78,650 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA QQQE traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.89. 49,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,515. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32.

