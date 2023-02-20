Gateway Advisory LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.2% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $11.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $499.08. 3,891,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,018,024. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $502.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.39.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

